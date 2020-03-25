Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

