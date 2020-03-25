Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

