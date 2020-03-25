Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,306 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $67,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 822,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,716,000 after acquiring an additional 163,535 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 89,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,338. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

