Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 265,571 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265,571 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 4.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $100,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

NYSE:CNI traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $78.07. 1,017,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

