Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 323,458 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,458 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Open Text worth $61,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Open Text by 2,746.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,374,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,026. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

