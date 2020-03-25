Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,896 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after purchasing an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,678,000 after purchasing an additional 230,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,994,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.