Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Nutrien worth $65,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,336,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 673,339 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,232,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 844,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 1,536,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

