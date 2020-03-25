Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

Shares of SBUX traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 12,454,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

