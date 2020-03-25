Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,105 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $6.00 on Wednesday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,419,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,847,468. The firm has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

