Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,989 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

CB traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. 1,836,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

