Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 320,368 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,368 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 352,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,445 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QSR traded up $6.43 on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. 3,530,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

