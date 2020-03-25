Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,249 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.03.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

