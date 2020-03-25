Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,108 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 42,430,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,593,211. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

