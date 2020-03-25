Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.79.

CP stock traded up $12.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.12. 24,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,641. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

