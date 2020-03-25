Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. 10,030,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,501,557. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

