Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $6.32 on Wednesday, reaching $212.86. 2,135,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,777. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

