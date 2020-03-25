Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 1,850,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,615. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

