Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

