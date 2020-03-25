Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $104.26 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 4.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Suncor Energy worth $104,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 221,266 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 5,603,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311,980. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

