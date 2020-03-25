Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $22.54 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after buying an additional 475,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after buying an additional 274,649 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 264,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 1,188,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

