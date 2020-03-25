Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $34.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $34,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 165.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

SLF stock traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 934,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,952. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

