Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $38.16 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after buying an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,133,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 4,569,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

