Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $64.62 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422,061 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $64,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,357,000 after buying an additional 547,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,469,000 after purchasing an additional 933,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,436,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

