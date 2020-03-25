Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,828 shares during the period. Stantec accounts for about 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Stantec worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,196 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $11,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stantec by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 332,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Stantec by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 263,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Stantec by 3,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 219,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 6,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

