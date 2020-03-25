Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 805,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

