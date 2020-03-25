Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 133,241 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Methanex worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $729.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.62.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

