Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 259.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,314 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,451. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.79.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

