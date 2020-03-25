Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 393,195 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of CAE worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after acquiring an additional 441,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CAE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 61,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

