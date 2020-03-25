Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 6.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $158,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,483,000 after buying an additional 548,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of RY traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. 252,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,522. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

