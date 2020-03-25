Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New $21.86 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,147,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 8,539,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.