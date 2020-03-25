Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 151,847 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3,498.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,847 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Colliers International Group worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $8.86 on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 7,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.