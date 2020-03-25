Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 355,767 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355,767 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $54,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:CM traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

