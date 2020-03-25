Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 836,784 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,181.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,784 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Shaw Communications worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 736,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

