Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $53,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 978,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

CNQ stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 954,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,687. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

