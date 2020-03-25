Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,312 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Primo Water worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 419,726 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,351,000 after purchasing an additional 249,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 199,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 1,253,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

