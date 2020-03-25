Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

