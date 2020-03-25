Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Credicorp worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 359,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $246.37. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

