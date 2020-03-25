Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 8,051,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,919,568. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

