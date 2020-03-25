Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 427,083 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Rogers Communications worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $48,156,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,580,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after buying an additional 387,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

RCI traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,449. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

