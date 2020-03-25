Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 262,170 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,170 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $42,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

