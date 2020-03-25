Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,570 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CGI worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CGI by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in CGI by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 307,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in CGI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,496,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 22,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

