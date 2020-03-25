Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,858. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 94.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 56,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 235,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management now owns 35,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 76,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.