Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.