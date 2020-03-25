Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 5,171,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.