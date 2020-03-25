Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 146,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,179. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 13,956.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 83.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,942,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $133,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 1,771.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,510,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $106,625,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

