Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $18.53 on Wednesday, reaching $192.33. 1,677,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.