Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,366 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,172,000 after buying an additional 245,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

CSCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,445,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,801,868. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

