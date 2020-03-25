Citigroup Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $29.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.28. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

