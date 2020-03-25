Citigroup Downgrades EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Neutral

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESYJY. UBS Group raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

EASYJET PLC/S stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 17,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.