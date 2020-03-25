Citigroup Downgrades GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Neutral

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 89,561,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,368,000 after buying an additional 74,051,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,427,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after buying an additional 10,813,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 92.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,763,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,132,000 after buying an additional 6,600,205 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 22.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,140,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,079,000 after buying an additional 3,465,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,748,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.